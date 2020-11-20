‘Come Play’ revolves around a lonely young boy named Oliver whose friendship with Larry, a mysterious creature on his phone, turns his dreams into nightmares.

Advertisement

In an age where technology is taking over our lives in insidious ways, a few films are trying to use it as a plot device or as a metaphor to throw light on the modern life – a life where billions of people are connected more than ever (virtually) but the loneliness epidemic is a burning issue. Filmmaker Jacob Chase, who has adapted his short film, ‘Larry’ into a full-length feature film, is one of the few filmmakers who have tried to blend horror and technology in ‘Come Play’.

Advertisement

Chase wanted to make a horror genre film using today’s tools. “Technology plays a huge part in this film because it’s around us everywhere,” says Chase. The challenge was how to take what works in horror movies and update it. “It’s not about someone hacking you or about weird coding,” continues Chase. “It’s essentially the new delivery device, with the tablet and phone as the new version of the haunted house.”

Chase’s inspiration for the film came from his love of complicated antagonists. “I had this idea for Larry, a monster who’s lonely and all he really wants is a friend but goes about getting one in very scary ways.” The film also explored the connection between technology and loneliness. “That aspect of it is very closely tied to Larry because he’s a monster that comes from loneliness, and technology can be amazing but the way we use it can also lead to loneliness,” adds Chase. “It made sense to me that Larry was a manifestation of our modern technology.”

This powerful story about love and friendship stars newcomer Azhy Robertson (Marriage Story, Juliet, Naked), Gillian Jacobs (“Love,” “Community”), and John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane, Hush), and co-stars Jayden Marine, Winslow Fegley, and Gavin MacIver Wright.

Amblin Partners and Reliance Entertainment present A Picture Company Production, “COME PLAY”, written and directed by Jacob Chase

Come Play hits Indian theatres on November 27.

Must Read: Chaos Walking Trailer: Forget Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland Is Being Hunted With Daisy Ridley On A Scary Planet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube