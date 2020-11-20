The wizarding world of Harry Potter has hooked us for almost two decades now. The franchise that turned 19 recently, and we all walked down the memory lane together. In that case what would be your reaction if we tell you that Harry, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley might just reunite once again for a new film? Yes, you read that right, no confirmations yet but the buzz is strong and below are all the details you would want to know.

Harry Potter turned 19 recently, and the cast members including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint did a virtual reunion. While it did leave all the Potterheads across the world in awe, it also left them wanting for more. A reunion film was one of the most demanded films on the Internet.

It seems like the studio gods have heard their prayers and a Harry Potter reunion project might turn out to be real. As per the report in We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. Is planning to make a project that would bring all the main cast from the original together once again. As per insider Daniel Richtman, the studio is in advanced talks with the cast members.

The report also suggests that the talks for a Harry Potter reunion are not new for the studio. Warner Bros had approached the cast even before the pandemic hit shores, but everything came to a standstill. Who all will feature in the new project is yet unknown. But if Richtman is to go by, at least the main three, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who starred as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, will regain their positions.

Meanwhile, in the recent Harry Potter reunion that Tom Felton arranged, Rupert Grint had a lot to say. The actor spoke about not being able to hold a straight face during a serious scene. He said, “I remember on Potter it would always be the most inappropriate scenes, like Dumbledore’s funeral was a particularly bad one. For some reason, I found that absolutely hilarious.”

He added, “Yeah, once you start laughing, it’s very hard to stop. I had a particularly bad reputation, they used to call me Go Again Grint because I could never do anything without doing it like 20 times.”

How excited are you for a Harry Potter Reunion? Let us know in the comments section below.

