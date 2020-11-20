Despite being away from WWE ring, Nikki Bella is managing to grab headlines every now and then. Be it some exciting revelations through her podcast series or speaking about her chemistry with husband Artem Chigvintsev, the diva is a perfect newsmaker. Now, she is back in the game and this time it’s about her biggest online purchase ever.

Advertisement

While most of us purchase some clothes or electronic stuff from online services, Nikki has bought herself a house. Could you believe that? She revealed it all while talking on Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast. She was accompanied by Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and guest co-host Natasha Parker.

Advertisement

Nikki Bella has bought herself a new home in Napa Valley and she’ll be moving there with her family very soon. Not just Nikki, but her sister Brie Bella and her family too will be moving to Napa.

Speaking about her new house, Nikki Bella said, “It’s been my biggest online purchase yet. That’s what COVID did to me. My sister and I were so sick of being super pregnant in the desert. Like, when I went into labor it was 118 degrees.”

“We’re like, okay, our vision boards say we’re going to be in Napa when we’re 60 years old, but why are we waiting? Like, what if we’re in lockdown forever? So we go on Zillow. Brie gets a good house. I got a house. Now I can’t get away from her.” she added stating that her sister provoked her to buy the property.

For the unversed, Nikki currently stays in Phoenix city of Arizona. She is waiting for her husband Artem Chigvintsev to wrap the ongoing season of Dancing With the Stars and post then, she, her baby and hubby will move together to Napa.

She even revealed that both Artem and Brie’s husband and WWE superstar, Daniel Bryan, weren’t happy with the decision as just a few months back, they have purchased a dream home in Arizona. “They’re like, ‘What did you guys buy?! And put offers on?!'” she added.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such articles!

Must Read: This Is Us To Vampire Diaries, Top Amazon Prime Series – Romantic/Dramas To Beat Your Pandemic Blues!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube