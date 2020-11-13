On the November 12 premiere of Total Bellas, pregnant twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were in the midst of their coronavirus quarantine in Arizona. Unfortunately, this became a bit of a problem for Nikki as her due date neared and she planned to have her baby in Los Angeles. But her anxiety reached next level after she heard some scary news during an ultrasound.

The episode was a difficult watch for all the fans as Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev received scary news about their son’s heart. Continue reading further to get all the details.

According to reports in E! News, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev received the shock of their lives after they heard about their son. What was worse was that the couple couldn’t get the answers they needed right away.

Thankfully, the latest Total Bellas delivered some good news toward the end of the episode. Nikki Bella and Artem’s baby boy Matteo was healthy after all. After Nikki was alerted that Matteo had a speck on his heart, she and Artem decided to travel from Phoenix to Los Angeles to get a second opinion. They had been temporarily living there amid the coronavirus pandemic so they could be with Brie, her husband Daniel and their daughter Birdie.

“This is a natural thing,” Nikki recalled her doctor telling them. “80 per cent of babies have this. Some things with the baby will grow faster than overs. They catch up. Not to worry, this is 100 per cent normal. And Artem and I right now just feel so much relief.” The couple was extremely grateful, and even got a glimpse at their healthy baby via sonogram before heading back to Phoenix.

Amidst all this, Nikki Bella was preparing to tell the world, including her mother, Kathy Colace something extremely upsetting from her past. “I was raped twice in high school,” Nikki said in a confessional. “This happened to me when I was 16 and 17. For over 20 years, I have held so much guilt and shame and blamed myself. It’s, like, even hard to say the word ‘rape.’ It’s just still really hard for me to say that or talk about it.”

