Scott Disick seems to have gone through a lot during the coronavirus lockdown and it is well-documented in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. During the episode, he admitted that Sofia Richie is ‘getting on his nerves’ in quarantine, and he seemed to be leaning heavily on his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott also revealed during the episode that he struggling with being stuck at home without his usual routine. Therefore, he rented a house in Malibu to get away from the issues he was dealing at home. He said, “Being in Malibu is unbelievable. I really like the house that I got. At home, there’s no privacy with the paparazzi and being in close quarters with [my girlfriend] Sofia [Richie]…we’re definitely getting on each other’s nerves. So getting to hear the water at night and waking up and seeing the ocean seems like a great getaway. I’d like to live here, to be honest.”

However, the paparazzi quickly discovered where he was staying, and their interferences started to affect him greatly. He even decided to seek treatment to deal with his struggles. He said, “I just can’t handle having nothing really to do and the truth was…I started feeling more and more anxious, more and more depressed. I felt like I was going to do something bad if I didn’t figure something out or take myself out of this position. I felt like now was the time to deal with it.”

Scott Disick, who has been facing issues with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, he seemed to be leaning heavily on his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, during this time. He said, “I just want to learn how to deal with everything the right way. I want to get to the root of everything that still frustrates me and I want to get past it.”

To which Kourtney Kardashian has been supportive of his ex-boyfriend. She said, “He isn’t having an issue with alcohol or drugs and it’s his idea. I think it feels really different and I want him to be the best he can for my kids and for himself and for me. So I’m more than happy to support him in any way that I can.”

Scott Disick and Kourtney also seemed to have gotten closer than ever before by this time. Recently, he had shared a photo to the family’s group chat. The photo showed him and Kourtney in a hot tub together. Explaining the incident, Kim Kardashian said that Scott wrote, “We’re going for baby number four,” along with the photo. To which Kourtney and Scott played coy.

