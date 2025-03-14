Kim Kardashian is holding onto a precious memory from her past, passing it down to her eldest daughter, North West. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared that she plans to gift North her first engagement ring from ex-husband Kanye West, a gesture full of emotional significance.

Kim Kardashian’s Cherished Piece of Past

While she was in India to attend Anant Ambani’s $600 million wedding with Khloe last year, the reality television star opened up about the ring’s sentimental value. “My first one that I got engaged with Kanye [was] a cushion cut, and that was the only piece of jewelry that I owned that I didn’t take to Paris,” Kim said, referring to her 2016 brutal robbery.

The Skims founder was held at gunpoint during a terrifying robbery, where thieves made off with over $10 million worth of her jewelry from her apartment at the luxurious Hotel de Pourtalès in Paris.

The Emotional Significance Of The Ring

The ring, a 15-carat diamond designed by the famed jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, was given to Kim Kardashian by Kanye West on her 33rd birthday in October 2013, just months after the couple welcomed their first child, North.

The proposal and the ring marked a major moment in Kim’s life. She remembers how North, just a few months old at the time, held the ring after the proposal, which made the piece even more sentimental.

“And so that one I’m going to give to Northie because she was with me when I got engaged,” Kim said. “And she held it after and I took a photo. She was just a few months old.”

Kanye West Warned Kim Kardashian Before The Robbery

Not long after the engagement, Kanye upgraded Kim’s ring with a 20-carat emerald-cut diamond, also crafted by Lorraine Schwartz. However, the rapper expressed concern about her wearing both rings in public. “Kanye saw it and went, ‘Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?’” Kim Kardashian said during the episode.

Following the Paris robbery, the mother-of-four became more cautious about her jewelry, opting to borrow rather than buy high-end pieces. The terrifying experience led her to scale back her collection, marking a shift in her approach to luxury. Though Kim and Kanye’s marriage ended in divorce in 2021, their shared history remains an indelible part of her life.

