Kanye West didn’t mince words when critiquing Kim Kardashian’s post-divorce fashion choices. According to Lad Bible, the rapper, known for his strong opinions on style, was less than impressed when the reality star took charge of her own wardrobe and went as far as declaring her career “over” while likening one of her outfits to something straight out of Marge Simpson’s closet.

Kim Kardashian: Still A Fashion Powerhouse

Despite West’s sharp remarks, Kardashian remains a force in the industry. Just this week, a towering 60-foot inflatable of her loomed over Times Square, proving that she’s still very much in demand. The former power couple’s marriage, which spanned nearly seven years, officially ended in November 2022.

It was anything but private due to West’s outbursts and social media rants that kept it in the headlines. However, for the sake of their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, the duo made efforts to co-parent amicably. And for a while, that also extended to Kardashian’s fashion choices.

Kim Kardashian gets deflated in Times Square pic.twitter.com/UQFPdBjWUh — Kyle Schnitzer (@Kyle_Schnitzer) March 6, 2025

Kanye West’s Influence On Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Evolution

The Yeezy founder has been instrumental in shaping Kardashian’s style ever since they got together. Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians might remember the 2012 episode in which he completely overhauled her closet, tossing out her old wardrobe and replacing it with designer pieces.

“I walked in my room and there was an entire room filled with all new clothes and all the stuff he wanted to fill back up my closet with and it was really cool new designers – I hadn’t even heard of some of these designers before,” the SKIMS founder said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Michael in 2015. “It really helped me fall in love with fashion. I eventually did get rid of most of that stuff and my style has totally evolved and changed, but I didn’t see it at the time, I had to work it out myself,” Kim Kardashian added.

Kim Kardashian Struggling To Find Her Own Style

Things took a big turn post-divorce. A glimpse into Kim Kardashian’s struggles was shown on The Kardashians, where she admitted feeling lost without West’s input. “I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything – down to what I wear,” she told her sister Kourtney Kardashian. “Even now I’m having panic attacks like, what do I wear?”

One of her first solo styling attempts was for the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards in November 2021. She opted for a brown leather dress from her Skims x Fendi line, accessorized with matching gloves and snakeskin-print boots.

But instead of support, she got a scathing critique from West, who bluntly told her that her career was finished and even compared her outfit to one worn by The Simpsons’ matriarch. “He called me afterwards,” Kim said. “He told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

Thank you so much to the @WSJMag for the honor of winning the Brand Innovator Award. I’m wearing our new @Fendi x @skims dress and @TiffanyAndCo jewelry. pic.twitter.com/CPyiL9aL76 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 3, 2021

Kim Kardashian Rediscovering Herself Beyond ‘kimye’

Reflecting on their dynamic, Kim Kardashian admitted she had always trusted Kanye West’s fashion instincts. “I definitely see what I like, but I’ve never really been the visionary,” she explained. “Kanye would come in and be like, ‘You should do your hair like this. You should do your makeup like this.’ That’s his love language, it’s clothes. And so, I always just trusted in him. But, it’s not just about clothes. That was like the last thing we had really in common.”

She opened up about the challenge of redefining her personal style after nearly a decade of relying on West’s guidance. “I was always ‘The Kardashians’ with my sisters, and then I was ‘Kimye,'” she said. “Like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?” The reality star said at the time, “When I filed for divorce, it’s been like 10 months now. And I am finally just stepping out [and] being like, I can do this.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At ‘Bullying’ Headlines Criticizing Her Appearance: “I Refuse To Apologize For…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News