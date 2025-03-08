Kim Kardashian might be ready to reignite an old flame, but only on her terms. After a sizzling reunion with Pete Davidson at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary bash, the reality star is seriously considering making him her go-to late-night call, Radar Online reported.

Kim’s attraction to Pete is still undeniable, but the chemistry? It is apparently off the charts. Most importantly, she trusts him to keep things strictly between them.

Kim Kardashian’s Change Of Heart

Kim and Pete’s romance started back in 2021 with an unexpected kiss during an SNL skit, and for a while, the SKIMS founder was all in. And now, with some distance, she sees Pete in a new light, with more fun as a no-strings-attached fling than a serious boyfriend.

“Kim is totally cool with the fact that Pete isn’t interested in all the fuss that comes with dating a Kardashian. But the attraction between them is undeniable – pals are saying sparks were flying at that recent party!” an insider told the publication.

“Now she’s toying with the idea of some late-night rendezvous. I mean, let’s be real, their chemistry has never been a problem; she’s still raving about how amazing the intimacy was,” they added. Since their split, the reality mogul has dabbled in dating, briefly linking up with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and even a mystery real estate investor, but nothing has stuck.

Why Pete Davidson Is The Perfect ‘Safe Place’ For Kim Kardashian?

For Kim, the stakes in her love life are sky-high as finding someone she can trust, especially in a world where secrets are currency, isn’t easy. That’s why Pete Davidson, who’s fun, drama-free, and famously discreet, seems like the perfect match for her current needs.

“Kim feels safe enough to drop her guard around Pete, trusting him not to leak any of her secrets. There’s been no drama between them. While she’d love to find a serious boyfriend and even tie the knot again, she’s fine with keeping it light-hearted for now. But here’s the kicker – the stakes are super high!” they continued.

Pete Davidson & His BDE For Kim Kardashian

The insiders further stressed that Kim Kardashian is not looking for ‘The One’ anymore; she just wants to have fun, and Pete has the kind of “big d*** energy” that keeps her returning for more. The mother-of-four previously revealed, “I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there.’ I was just basically down to f**’”

Pete Davisdon’s Big (Fashion) Dilemma

Meanwhile, the comedian is making headlines for more than just his love life. His latest gig as an underwear model for fashion brand Reformation took an unexpected turn when his assets proved to be a little too distracting.

An insider said about his pants ad ‘airbrushing’, “Pete’s package was just too large to be allowed to exist in the original shots. It was all anyone could see and looked more like a shoot for a racy magazine than photos to sell underwear. The firm didn’t want the photos to get banned on the grounds of decency.”

