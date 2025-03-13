Kanye West, once vocal about his born-again Christian beliefs, has taken a sharp detour by venturing into the adult entertainment industry. The controversial rapper, notorious for his inflammatory tirades, is reportedly banking on his X-rated business to salvage both his rocky marriage to Bianca Censori and his dwindling financial empire.

Kanye West Keeping Yeezy’s Adult Venture Alive

Despite facing public backlash, the 47-year-old remains undeterred. When a curious fan inquired about the status of “Yeezy P*rn” the artist-turned-entrepreneur responded with a provocative pun, “It’s still c——,” hinting that the project was still in progress. This isn’t the first time West teased his latest venture as last April, he hinted at its launch with a cryptic post displaying “Yeezy P*rn is c—— 4. 24. 24” on a blank white screen.

Kanye West’s Surprising X Partnership And Strategy

West has reportedly joined forces with adult content producer Mike Moz, engaging in discussions about “casting and art direction.” An insider told Radar Online, “He’s convinced this is his ticket back to making money, and he’s probably right. He’s also convinced it’s going to solve all his issues with Bianca because he’s planning to hand her half the business.”

Though some might assume the Australian model would oppose such an idea, insiders claim she’s far more open-minded than most believe. Censori, who’s been described as “way kinkier than people think,” reportedly hasn’t opposed the concept the way many expected.

Kanye West Taking Inspiration From Bianca Censori

West’s inspiration seemingly draws from the infamous Kardashian playbook. Kim Kardashian‘s early rise to fame stemmed from her leaked 2007 controversial tape with Ray J, which some speculate was intentionally released by her greedy mother, Kris Jenner, to capitalize on the scandal.

The insider explained, “Kanye has seen how the Kardashians have used their s*x tape and he’s sure he can follow the same pathway to billions of dollars. Bianca is also very money-motivated, and Kanye thinks a half-share of this massive pie will convince her to stick with him.”

Kanye West Saving His Marriage Through Business?

For Kanye West, this X-rated endeavor isn’t just about money; it’s part of his strategy to win back Censori. Their relationship reportedly strained after he made her appear at the Grammy Awards in a sheer dress with no underwear, and West is hopeful that offering her a lucrative stake in his new project will keep her by his side.

“He’s looking at this p*rn venture from a business point of view, convinced that most of the world is into this, and he can offer something with a more artistic vibe,” the insider shared. “He’s very fired up over this, seeing it as a huge power move and a way to lure Bianca back to his side.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Lilo And Stitch Live-Action Trailer Unveiled: Stitch’s Mischievous Antics Set To Charm Audiences In May 2025 Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News