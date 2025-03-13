It’s here! The trailer for Lilo and Stitch’s live-action remake is here! Beloved blue alien creature Stitch comes back to life in an adorably fluffy form in this remake. The trailer was released on March 12, 2025, on the occasion of Chris Sanders’ birthday. Chris Sanders is the writer-director of the original cartoon show.

In the trailer, Stitch escapes from an alien space station, and he takes ‘the red one’ with him. He lands next to Lilo’s house. Lilo is a young girl who is often bullied and ignored by her peers. She wishes for a friend, and there comes Stitch. Lilo and her family take Stitch in. Stitch is a mischievous little creature who does not listen to anyone. He is sure smarter than other earthly creatures. The officials soon find Stitch’s location and try to get him back. Watch the trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch here:

When is Lilo and Stich live-action remake releasing in India?

Lilo and Stitch are slated to release in the United States on May 23, 2025. There is no separate release date for the Indian release, so it can be assumed that the movie will be released in India on the same day. The movie is listed for a May 23 release on Indian ticket-booking apps as well.

The filming for the movie first began in 2023, however, it was paused following the SAG-AFTRA strike. It was only until February 2024 that the filming was resumed.

Lilo and Stitch stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, and Chris Sanders reprises his voice role as Stitch. It also stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, and Courtney B. Vance, with original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee.

