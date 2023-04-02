Live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' movie finds its Lilo in a newcomer

Newcomer Maia Kealoha has been cast in Disney’s live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’, a remake of its cult 2002 animated movie.

Dean Fleischer Camp, the filmmaker behind indie darling and best-animated feature Oscar nominee Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, is directing the feature that is intended to be a major release on Disney+, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hawaii-centric story is about the bond between a lonely girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction.

With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day. Zach Galifianakis joined the cast in February. Stitch, naturally, will be a CG confection.

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the adaptation. Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois wrote and directed the original feature that, while not an initial hit, developed a loyal fan base that has only grown over the years.

Must Read: Britney Spears Seen With Mystery Man On Vacation In Puerto Rico Amid Rumours Of Split With Husband Sam Asghari? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News