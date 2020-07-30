Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Todd Phillips' Due Date Had One Real-Life Connection Of Zach Galifianakis

After the huge success of The Hangover, Todd Phillips gifted us Due Date. The film featured Robert Downey Jr and Zach Galifianakis. It wasn’t as praised as the filmmaker’s previous release, but it’s still a special film for many.

Released in 2010, Due Date opened to mostly average reviews. It even received some really harsh words for its screenplay. But contrary to that, the film had its genuine laughter and emotional moments. Also, the chemistry between Robert Downey and Zach was appreciated.

Here, in today’s piece, we’ll be talking about one interesting fact from the film. In this Todd Phillips directorial, Zack Galifianakis played the character of Ethan. Did you notice any common thread between real life and reel life Zack in the film? Well, don’t scratch your head, we are here to help you.

In Due Date, there’s one scene where Ethan shows his driver’s license. It has a birth date of October 1, 1969. Interestingly, the same is the birth date of Zack Galifianakis.

Next time, whenever you plan to watch this film, be sure to look carefully at Ethan’s license.

Meanwhile, speaking more about the film, Due Date was a decent commercial success. It earned $212 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting facts!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!