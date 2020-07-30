Keanu Reeves Is All Set To Explore The Comic World With ‘BRZRKR’

Over the years, Keanu Reeves has entertained us with the movies like The Matrix series, John Wick series and others. But now, the ‘ultimate charismatic introvert’ is all set to explore a new field and we’re sure the fans going to love it.

Yes, the John Wick actor is all set to enter the comic world by trying his hands at series titled ‘BRZRKR’. Most of the fans would be aware that the actor has always been fond of comic books. So after a memorable filmy career, it seems another dream come true for Reeves, isn’t it?

As per the report in CNN, Keanu Reeves is collaborating with one of the best selling graphic novelist, Matt Kindt. It is learnt that the comic book series will be comprised of 12 issues. Apart from Reeves and Matt, names like Alessandro Vitti, Bill Crabtree, and Clem Robins are involved in the project.

BRZRKR will be about a demigod who is wandering to find the answers to the questions about his existence. Interestingly the central character will be someone that serves the U.S government and take on the challenges, which are otherwise dangerous for others.

Speaking about the same, Keanu Reeves said, “I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically.”

Meanwhile, apart from the work, the actor is also known for his good deeds. In the last month, we saw Keanu Reeves auctioning a 15-minute virtual date to raise funds for a children’s cancer charity. For years, the actor has been reportedly quietly donating time and money to cancer charities in honour of his sister, who battled leukaemia.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!