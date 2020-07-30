Sir Elton John On 30 Years Of Sobriety: “If I Hadn’t Finally Taken The Big Step Of Asking For Help, I’d Be dead”

Sir Elton John’s long battle with alcohol and drugs has been witnessed by the world. The veteran singer completed 30 years of sobriety on Wednesday, yes three decades! John shared a heart-warming note where he spoke how if he had not taken this step, he would have been dead by now. Scroll below to read what he has to say.

For the unversed, Sir Elton John was addicted to alcohol and drugs, especially cocaine. He had even gone on record to say that his appetite for cocaine was unbelievable. As he celebrated 30 years of being sober yesterday, the hitmaker shared pictures of the cake and his Alcoholics Anonymous coin. He also shared photos of cards and gifts that people have sent him celebrating the sober anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Sir Elton John wrote, “Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I’m truly a blessed man.”

“If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way,” Sir Elton John added.

Sir Elton John has been quite vocal about his experience with drugs and the battle that followed in getting away from it. His fans have been a great support throughout.

