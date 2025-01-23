Rocket Man Elton John may have soared to fame with hits like Someone Saved My Life Tonight, but behind the scenes, he’s been saving lives in ways that go beyond music. Eminem, the iconic rap legend, credits the ’70s superstar for pulling him back from the brink, a revelation that sheds light on a unique and unlikely bond. “If it wasn’t for Elton, Eminem might not even be here today – and he admits it,” a source said per Radar Online.

While Eminem was in rehab, Elton John would call him weekly to check he was doing ok. Elton himself beat an addiction to cocaine and alcohol in the 90s. pic.twitter.com/UlHTCyYW1v — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) November 12, 2021

Eminem And Elton John’s Unlikely Partnership

Elton John and Eminem’s paths first crossed in a big way during their duet at the 2001 Grammy Awards. What initially began as a professional connection became something much deeper—rooted in shared struggles and hard-won triumphs.

John, now 77, overcame a battle with cocaine and alcohol that nearly destroyed him, finding sobriety in 1990. Years later, in 2009, he became more than just a musical mentor to Eminem; he stepped into the role of a sober coach, offering the kind of guidance only someone who’s walked the same path can give.

21 years ago today, eminem performed “stan” with elton john at the 43rd annual grammy awards. history was made. 💙#eminem | february 21, 2001. pic.twitter.com/R4QKCo3yuz — eminem videos ♡ (@marshallclips) February 21, 2022

Eminem’s Descent And Turning Point

For Eminem, now 52, addiction wasn’t just a chapter in his story, it was nearly the final one. His rise to stardom was accompanied by a dangerous cocktail of prescription pill abuse, including Valium, Vicodin, and Ambien, coupled with heavy drinking.

By 2007, he came alarmingly close to death after overdosing on methadone, a moment that served as a harsh wake-up call. When Eminem finally resolved to confront his demons, Elton John was the first person he reached out to.

“He’s somebody who’s in the business and can identify and relate to the lifestyle and how hectic things can be. He understands … the pressure and any other reasons that you want to come up with for doing drugs,” a source said.

A friend close to the rapper added, “Eminem has been tempted so many times to slide back into his destructive addictions when pressures have mounted in his life, but one call to Elton and he talks him off the ledge.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Revealed She Didn’t Entirely Get The Plot Of Mother! Despite Dating Director Darren Aronofsky

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News