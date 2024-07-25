Years after Heath Ledger died of a tragic accidental overdose in a New York apartment, his sister, Kate Ledger, refuted the claims that the actor’s untimely death was linked to his brilliant yet unsettling performance as Joker in The Dark Knight.

Only a few months before The Dark Knight hit Cinemas, the news of Heath Ledger’s death shocked the world. Shortly after the world witnessed Heath Ledger’s critically acclaimed performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight, rumours linking the actor’s tragic death with the role itself surfaced online.

Many alleged that Ledger, who was immersed in his performance as Joker, allegedly experimented with drugs and went down a dark depressive hole to nail the character in the film. Rumours suggested Heath Ledger’s singular fixation with portraying Joker as a man struggling with mental illness led him to a dark path that culminated in his overdose.

People tend to forget that Ledger died while filming The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, months after The Dark Knight wrapped up production. However, people were devoted to the dark, twisted narrative to explain Heath Ledger’s tragic passing.

However, Ledger’s sister, Kate Ledger, who didn’t want her brother to be remembered as a tortured, tragic soul, was forced to debunk the rumours. In 2017, at the I Am Heath Ledger premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Heath’s sister refuted the twisted claims, saying Ledger had fun while shooting Joker.

Ledger’s sister said the reports claiming her brother was depressed and the role was taking a toll on him were false.” It couldn’t be more wrong. He had an amazing sense of humor, and I guess maybe only his family and friends knew that, but he was having fun. He wasn’t depressed about the Joker!” She added.

Heath Ledger won the posthumous Oscar for his performance as Joker in 2009.

