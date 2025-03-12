Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have sparked whispers of a possible reunion after they were recently found under the same roof. The former couple crossed paths at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, where they reportedly spent some time catching up away from the cameras.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Complicated Past

Kim and Pete’s love affair, which spanned from October 2021 to August 2022, had been a whirlwind of headlines, intensified by the beauty mogul’s ex-husband Kanye West’s public involvement.

Despite the drama that once surrounded them, Kim seemed to tread carefully this time, deliberately avoiding being photographed with the comedian. But, that didn’t stop the pair from reconnecting behind the scenes, where they reportedly had a warm chat.

“They saw each other behind the scenes and had a chance to chat for while,” an insider revealed. “Kim has a soft spot for Pete and always will,” they added of the duo.

The Challenges Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Faced

During their short-lived relationship, Davidson’s struggle with newfound fame and West’s relentless public jabs had made things challenging.

“He was so inexperienced with fame, that made it difficult,” the source explained. At that time, West famously taunted Davidson with the nickname “Skete” and even went so far as to mock their breakup with a fabricated newspaper headline declaring, “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

Despite all the turbulence, Kardashian reportedly cherishes the time they spent together. Friends have asked if she’d ever give him another chance, and her answer remains playful yet open-ended: “Never say never.”

Kim Kardashian Wants To Keep Things Casual With Pete Davidson

For now, sources close to the reality tv star suggest Kardashian’s intentions lean more casual.

They said, “Now she’s toying with the idea of some late-night rendezvous. I mean, let’s be real, their chemistry has never been a problem; she’s still raving about how amazing the intimacy was.”

“When Kim and Pete first broke things off, she was heartbroken – she was all in for him. But now? She’s realizing he’s way more fun as just a casual fling. She’s not looking to make him her forever guy anymore; she’s totally abandoned the idea of him being ‘The One,’” the sources continued.

They added, “She can’t just hook up with any random guy without fearing her trust might get shattered. That’s why a no-strings-attached situation with Pete seems like the perfect match for her right now!”

Kim previously reflected on how their romance initially sparked, famously admitting to being drawn to his “big d— energy,” and confessed that curiosity was her primary motive when she first asked for his number.

“I text him. I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there.’ I was just basically down to f—’” she told People Magazine in 2022.

