Pete Davidson landed a lucrative deal as an underwear model for the fashion brand Reformation, but the biggest headline wasn’t about the paycheck. According to Radar Online, the size of his package in the campaign photos caused such a stir that the brand had to dial it down digitally, making his larger-than-life presence a little more manageable.

Ariana Grande Wasn’t Kidding

It seems the funnyman’s ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande, wasn’t exaggerating when she hinted at his impressive proportions during their whirlwind romance. Pete Davidson himself once joked in a stand-up routine that her comments set unrealistic expectations, ensuring lifelong disappointment for any future partners.

“I don’t like that she talked all that s*** for my p*nis,” he said. “Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge p*nis? So that every girl who sees my d*** for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

Too Much To Handle: The Digital Downsizing

An insider spilled to Radar Online that the original, unedited shots weren’t PG-friendly. “Pete’s package was just too large to be allowed to exist in the original shots. It was all anyone could see and looked more like a shoot for a racy magazine than photos to sell underwear,” they said. “The firm didn’t want the photos to get banned on the grounds of decency.”

Despite the digital downsizing, Reformation’s ad leans into Pete Davidson’s appeal, teasing customers with a playful tagline: “Together, we’re reminding you of what makes a really great partner—with these reliable, sexy, 100% boyfriend-material things. And we aren’t just talking about Pete.”

Pete Davidson: From Photoshoot To Personal Struggles

Meanwhile, Davidson’s personal life has been just as headline-worthy. After his latest rehab stint, he’s been laying low at home with his mom, a retreat sparked by concerns from those closest to him. His struggles with mental health and substance abuse have been no secret, with multiple rehab stays and candid admissions about using ketamine for years.

His troubles haven’t been just limited to addiction. Last year, he crashed his car into a Los Angeles home, causing such extensive damage that the house had to be demolished. The reckless driving charge landed him in an 18-month diversion program.

Pete Davidson has also openly battled borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, a pain deeply rooted in the tragic loss of his father, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks. His most recent rehab visit came just weeks after splitting from Maria Georgas, another breakup added to his long list of high-profile romances.

Friends say his split from Madelyn Cline in July sent him into another downward spiral. With multiple stints in rehab and a rollercoaster personal life, Davidson continues to ride the highs and lows of fame, though at least in his latest gig, his biggest problem was just too much Pete in the photos.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Avengers Endgame Cast Net Worth 2025: Robert Downey Sees A Staggering 270% Hike But #2 Richest Is A Female & It’s Not Scarlett Johansson!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News