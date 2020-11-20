Singer-songwriter and model Ciara Princess Wilson and her husband Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson seem to be getting in the holiday spirit. The couple, who are raising three children and this will be the first Christmas for their new baby, Win Harrison.

As the couple are prepping for the holiday season, Ciara recently revealed what the two have in store for their kids: daughter Sienna Princess, 3, 6-year-old Future Zahir, whom Ciara shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future. Their 4-month-old baby son Win Harrison will be celebrating his first Christmas this time.

The 35-year-old pop star spoke to People about how her family will celebrate the holidays despite 2020 being an extremely tumultuous year. She said, “Right now, Russ is knee-deep in football, so during this time of year we all move around his world. Then when I’m doing a show, I’m always still trying to make sure that I’m factoring in his schedule. But it’s a unique time that we’re in, right? I think there is nothing greater than simply spending [the holidays] together.”

Ciara also said, “We’re about to get all the kids’ gifts in line, which is exciting and we’re actually getting ready to plan out our Christmas card, which is exciting too – we’re about to get into the spirit of it all. So first football and then Christmas, but it’s just a sweet joy to be together on that actual day. For Win, it’s his first Christmas. Our eldest, Sienna and Future, they know what time it is so they’re anticipating something.”

It’s a well-known fact that 2020 has been quite a gloomy year especially as it pertains to the coronavirus. While the COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US, the holiday can look different for some so as to maintain social distancing protocols. However, the Goodies singer claims that they will stay together during their holiday.

Ciara Wilson said, “For us, it’s all about spending that family time together because it’s been such a tough year and for Ciara and I to spend so much quality time together. Normally we’re travelling around all over.”

Recently, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson started a fragrance together called, R&C The Fragrance Duo, which they call it a one-of-a-kind Eau de parfum. Reportedly, a portion of the funds will be donated to Wilson’s foundation, Why Not You Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering tomorrow’s leaders.

