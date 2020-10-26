Singer, songwriter and model Ciara celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday and her husband Russell Wilson is showering her with love on her special day. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback took to social media to gush over his “queen” wife in a loving tribute.

The NFL star shared two pictures of him, his wife and their children on Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note alongside. In his post, he wrote, “My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better.”

Russell Wilson in his touching post further wrote, “You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that… the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. ❤️ Happy Birthday, Babylove!”

Soon after he posted his sweet tribute Instagram, he received a reply from his singer wife. She wrote, back in the comment section, “Awe baby. All I ever want and need on my birthday is love. There’s no better joy than feeling the sweetest love you and our babies make me feel. I’m just so grateful and content on every level of life. God is SO GOOD. I love you soooooo much!!”

Ciara and Russell have been married since 2016 and share two children, three-year-old daughter Sienna Princess and three-month-old son Win Harrison. She also has a son, 6-year-old son Future Zahir, from a previous marriage with rapper Future.

Last month, Ciara praised Wilson’s skills in fatherhood during an interview with Access. She also said how her husband was helpful during the delivery of their newest addition. “He was like everything in one. He was a cameraman, making sure the camera was set up right so we could get the angle when the baby comes out. And he actually helped pull Win out near the end, which was really sweet,” she said.

