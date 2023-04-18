On April 16th, multi-talented Asian Superstar, Jackson Wang took to the stage at Coachella 2023, the world’s largest outdoor music festival. In 2022, Jackson became the first Chinese solo artist to perform on Coachella’s main stage, blowing away the crowds at 88rising’s “Head In The Clouds Forever” stage – delivering a performance that trended worldwide on Twitter.

On yesterday’s stage, Ciara appeared as a surprise guest, performing a medley of her own hit tracks as well as debuting a new collab with Jackson Wang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The biggest surprise of this performance was when Jackson Wang and Ciara hit the audience with a remix of XG’s ‘LEFT RIGHT’. The track is XG’s latest release and has become a hit in the US, charting on the ‘Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart’ for seven consecutive weeks; a first both for a Japanese female artist and a Japanese group. The Jackson Wang and Ciara performance amped up the audience, adding original new lyrics to the XG track.

On April 7th, XG released a remix of ‘SHOOTING STAR’ featuring American rapper RICO NASTY. Fans eagerly await news about the possible release of a ‘LEFT RIGHT’ remix.

3rd Single ‘SHOOTING STAR’

Tracklist:

1. SHOOTING STAR

2. LEFT RIGHT

SHOOTING STAR REMIXX (PROD BY JAKOPS)

Tracklist:

01. SHOOTING STAR (BARS REMIXX FEAT. RICO NASTY)

02. SHOOTING STAR (CHILL REMIXX)

XG

XG are a seven member HipHop/R&B girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

On March 18 2022, they will become the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity. The group’s name, “XG”, stands for “Xtraordinary Girls”. With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world – from all walks of life.

XGALX

XGALX is a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity. Through the dynamic energy of their music and performance, XGALX will spread a message to young people all over the world:

“Focus on your dreams and don’t stop until you make them a reality”

CREATE BOLD CULTURE

Through the work of the XGALX project, we will empower young people all over the world, from all walks of life to: “Listen to your heart, focus on your dreams and have the strength to make them come true – without being limited by the opinions or judgements of others.”

Must Read: Justin Bieber Got Anxious At Coachella, Hailey Bieber Comforts Him In This Internet-Breaking Video, Adored Netizens Say “He’s Definitely Blessed!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News