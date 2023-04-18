Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been painting the town red ever since they surprised everyone with their secret wedding in 2018. Even though the couple recently came under fire after an alleged online feud between Hailey and Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, the couple came out stronger, shutting divorce rumours with their PDA-filled outing. Now, Hailey is winning hearts as she was spotted taking care of her husband at Coachella in a viral video.

California music festival Coachella recently returned and had its blasting first weekend. The festival saw a plethora of stars, including Justin and Hailey, arriving in trendy outfits to enjoy performances of various bands and music idols.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several videos of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber enjoying themselves at Coachella are making rounds on the internet. While the Peaches singer was earlier spotted having a great time at the festival dancing with his wife, a new video is now making rounds in which he could be seen having a hard time. In the viral clip, Justin Bieber, dressed in a black hoodie, rested his body on a railing while Hailey gently rubbed his back.

The video has received over 19 million views so far, and fans cannot stop gushing over Hailey’s gesture as she tried to calm an anxious Justin Bieber down. Watch the video here.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber during the show of The Kid Laroi at the second night of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/hJDRhAudur — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 16, 2023

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Really adore their relationship, they’re so gentle and lovin’, especially Hailey. He’s definitely blessed,” while another penned, “he has anxiety and she’s comforting him.”

A fan also hailed Hailey and wrote, “She loves him so much.”

“Is this too much to ask for!?” penned a fourth user.

Let us know your views on Hailey Bieber’s gesture in the comments below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Anne Hathaway Almost Died Of Hypothermia While Filming A Scene For Interstellar: “I Don’t Know What’s Happening… Couldn’t Feel Anything”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News