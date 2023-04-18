Ariana Grande, who will soon be seen in the highly-anticipated Hollywood adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, got clicked in her full costume of Glinda The Good Witch for the very first time. The newly-surfaced pictures showed the award-winning crooner looking absolutely gorgeous in pink attire.

The latest pictures of Ariana Grande come days after she addressed the body shamers in a TikTok video and requested her fans to be gentle with others. Read on for the latest scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exclusive pictures were obtained by The Daily Mail. In the pictures, Ariana Grande looks stunning in a pink gown which she teams up with a silver crown and a colourful sceptre as she stands atop a golden carriage. The 29-year-old crooner can be seen filming with the crew in what appears to be one of the opening scenes of the movie. An eyewitness spilled the beans that Ariana Grande was spotted filming the song No One Mourns the Wicked which is performed by her character Glinda. For the unversed, in the original 2003 musical, the role of Glinda was played by Kristin Chenoweth. The musical at the time won three Tony Awards. Speaking of the latest outing, Ariana can be seen surrounded by several other actors playing townspeople all decked up in their respective costumes.

Take a look:

Ariana Grande has been pictured as Glinda The Good Witch in her full costume for the first time filming on the UK set. pic.twitter.com/nbXlmk26Cg — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 17, 2023

Wicked is being adapted into a two-part series. Part 1 was originally set for a Christmas Day, 2024 release but has been now moved up to November 27, 2024. The second part will hit Broadway on December 25, 2025.

Speaking of Ariana Grande’s recent video on TikTok, the 7 Rings hitmaker told her fans, “I just want to address your concerns about my body… what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to.”

The singer continued, “I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through. No matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not, or anything, yeah I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. I know personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ New Game To Take Wizarding World’s Broomstick Sports Online, Netizens Divided: “This Could Have Been Part Of Hogwarts Legacy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News