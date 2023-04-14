Selena Gomez fans take hate towards their icon personally. And we mean that quite literally. A few days back, the Rare Beauty owner had to request her fans not to troll Hailey Bieber, who received death threats. Selenators have been calling Justin Bieber’s wife a ‘mean girl’ and it looks like they won’t stop! Scroll below for the latest scoop.

It was just yesterday, Hailey launched her cooking show. Well, this isn’t the first time, as the beauty and her husband Justin Bieber also hosted ‘Baking With The Biebers.’ But Selenators have been slamming her for copying their idol, who has been hosting ‘Selena + Chef’ for four seasons now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a new TikTok video, Hailey Bieber could be seen getting out of the car and interacting with the paparazzi. She could be seen asking them where they would want her to pose. “It could be just right here,” a photographer could be heard saying. The supermodel then pretends to be walking on the footpath as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs.

Hailey Bieber then thanks the paparazzi and takes an exit in her black car. The text on the video reads, “Hailey Baldwin calling up paps & posing for them on the side of the road.” The viral clip received wild reactions with many Selena Gomez fans mocking Justin Bieber’s wife.

A user wrote, “The reason why selena isn’t always dolled up in paparazzi photos and look straight out of a magazine is because they catch her off guard while hailey plans hers lol”

Another commented, “the fact she left the car, posed and got back to the car lmaooooo”

A user wrote, “She is soo embarrassing like there’s no competition in that department”

“No way hahahahaha” commented another.

Some even defended Hailey Bieber and mentioned how every celebrity plans their spotting and Selena Gomez must have done it at some point too!

Here’s the video:

I wonder if she called them this time💀 pic.twitter.com/neAvg6pSg3 — carly (@QueenCarly98) April 13, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Lili Reinhart’s Current BF, Jack Martin Is A Duplicate Of Cole Sprouse? Netizens Point Out, “She’s Moved On From Cole To A Lookalike”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News