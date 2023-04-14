Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart sparked relationship rumours around 2017, and after dating for a few years the couple parted ways in 2020. On Tuesday] Lili was spotted locking lips with TikTok star Jack Martin. But that’s old news now, but have you noticed anything similar between Jack and Cole, maybe around the face? Well, many fans have pointed out that they resemble each other a lot. Keep reading to know in detail.

Lili and Cole’s characters in Riverdale are based on the famous Archie comics characters, Betty and Jughead respectively and they won hearts with their performances. People were heartbroken when they decided to part ways as there’s no denying that they made a gorgeous couple.

Jack and Lili were spotted at the LAX airport engaged in full-on PDA. It was reported by Page Six and the comments came on their Instagram pictures only. The Riverdale star was wearing a grey blazer with a black tank top and light-wash jeans. Martin on the other hand had a fill-sleeved navy shirt and denim pants on. In one of the pictures, they could be seen sharing a passionate kiss. Followed by an image of them intertwined in one another’s arms. In that very post, one of the verified users pointed out the uncanny similarities between Jack and Cole Sprouse’s looks.

The user commented, “Wait is this Cole Sprouse in the pic or do they just look exactly alike?!” Another user wrote, “So she has a type.” A third user chimed in, “Does Jack Martin look just like Cole Sprouse?”

A fourth netizen wrote, “With who? Cole Sprouse?”, followed by, “She’s moved on from cole sprouse with a lookalike”, and, “That explains why he did the podcast 😂 he’s jealous.”

However, there were a few who came in support of Lili Reinhart’s new boyfriend Jack Martin and wrote, ” don’t do jack like that, Cole looks like pushing 50,” another in reply of the comment saying whether he and Cole look similar or not wrote, “Nope, better.” What are thoughts on this? Does Lili Reinhart’s current beau resemble her former beau?

Let us know in the comments

