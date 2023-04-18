Timothee Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan are best friends for life. Their camaraderie and chemistry swell our hearts with affection for these two. The duo bonded on the set of Lady Bird, the first movie they starred in together. Over the years, they have done three movies together and have an excellent rapport on and off the screen. Probably that’s why when it came to choosing a partner between Harry Styles and Tim, Saoirse rejected the former in a blink of an eye.

Saoirse and Timothee have starred in three movies together – Lady Bird, Little Women and The French Dispatch. The two share an amazing bond despite their personalities being quite different. While the actor is more reserved and private, Saoirse is relatively more outgoing and candid with her statements.

The young actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show a few years back and played an interesting game. Saoirse Ronan was not active on dating apps, so the host decided to become a matchmaker for her. She showed her two options at once in every round, and the Little Women star had to choose the celebrity she preferred more. During one round, she had to choose between singer Harry Styles and actor Timothee Chalamet. The lady was quick to reject the former and had a proper explanation for the same.

Check Out The Video –

An Instagram page called Tchalamet_world shared the clip from the interview where Saoirse had to choose between Timothee Chalamet and Harry Styles. The actress said, “See I don’t know Harry Styles, I don’t know what he’s like.” Ellen DeGeneres said she liked the Watermelon Sugar singer and that he was very talented. Saoirse did not bulge and said, “Let me stick to Timmy, because even if it’s a platonic relationship, we can have a nice companionship together. We are very compatible as companions.”

This made the audience very happy and it seems that the netizens are impressed with her answer as well. Here’s what they said –

Let us know what you think of Saoirse Ronan’s choice and for more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

