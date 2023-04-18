A new body cam footage of Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has been released which shows the actor being surrounded by a team of medics in order to save his life. The 52-year-old actor had cracked more than 30 bones in a snow plough accident on New Year’s. The police body cam captured the entire rescue operation as the actor lay critically on the ground.

According to TMZ, Jeremy Renner is seen in a critical position as 5 first responders work quickly to stabilize him. The entire scene happens right next to a huge pool of blood where the plough had run over the actor. In the footage, it appears, the medics team loads him into an ambulance as they wait for the chopper to arrive. The body cam footage also shows Jeremy’s nephew explaining the horrific scene while talking about how the actor got out of the snow plough cabin to check on him. The actor’s nephew recalls that Jeremy got sucked under the machine’s tread while trying to get back in the cab and stop it from hitting him. The officers present at the scene appear to be shocked after the actor’s nephew describes the intense moment.

Jeremy Renner during his interaction with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month revealed that his injury included “35 or so” broken bones. He added, “We kept discovering them as we were going along. It went from critical order, like, priority of what I’m going to die from or not.”

The Avengers star further stated, “And then six weeks later, I’m finding another break and another break and another break.” He also stated, “It just missed every vertebra, didn’t hit any organs, didn’t hit my brain, didn’t swell, nothing like that. My eye did pop out, that’s weird. But I got pretty lucky that none of my organs got messed up. It pierced my liver but that wasn’t dangerous.”

The actor was crushed by a snow plough near his home. A 911 call was placed by neighbour to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

