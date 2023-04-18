The South Korean boy band BTS members are working toward their military enlistment, and their fan ARMY is left heartbroken. After the band’s eldest member Jin began his training in December, J-Hope is the next one to get enlisted. While fans were clueless about the K-Pop star’s joining date, he recently dropped a bomb by sharing a snap of his new look, and ARMY could not hold their tears.

The boy band began their journey in 2013 with seven members: RM, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Suga. The band has so far been nominated for five Grammys and has broken various records with their tracks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, BTS announced their hiatus and informed their fans that they would fulfil their military service despite a long legal battle. Earlier this month, the band’s agency revealed that J-Hope would be the second member to begin training and will join the service this month. However, neither the K-Pop star nor his agency revealed the enlistment date.

As rumours of J-Hope beginning his service on April 18 were making rounds, the singer informed his fans that he would cut short his hair a day before the training. It seems, the rumours were true as the singer took to his Instagram handle to reveal his fresh buzz cut on April 17. Sharing the photo, the singer penned a note that read, “I’ll go and come back well and in good health!!” and further captioned the post, “I’ll have a good trip!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

It is indeed an emotional time for the band’s fans as they are bidding farewell to the singer and wishing him the best for the new chapter in his life. ARMY has flooded Twitter with emotional videos of J-Hope. Reportedly, the rest of the members, including V, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, Suga and RM, also arrived at the place of military service to meet J-Hope.

taehyung arrived at the place of the military service to bid farewell to Jhope ! 😭💔 WE LOVE YOU HOBI

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBI

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU J-HOPE

LET'S MEET IN 2025#HaveASafeFlightOurHOPE #HOSEOK #JHOPE #Jhope_military #WeWillRootForYouHobi #WeWillWaitForYouJhope pic.twitter.com/qNCWJwTphR — Ayat🎓JK⁹⁷ JJK X CK ❤️‍🔥 (@7btskook) April 18, 2023

Park jimin arrived at the place of the military service to bid farewell to Jhope ! 😭💔 WE LOVE YOU HOBI

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBI

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU J-HOPE

LET'S MEET IN 2025#HaveASafeFlightOurHOPE #HOSEOK #JHOPE #Jhope_military #WeWillRootForYouHobi pic.twitter.com/6WkhVXa4sp — Ikra♡JK (@JEONJUN20577224) April 18, 2023

An emotional fan wrote, “it’s raining so hard in korea rn, even the sky is crying because hobi is leaving,” while another penned, “oh this bus has been running in seoul and it says “it’s your turn to trust us, j-hope” im sobbing.”

oh this bus has been running in seoul and it says "it's your turn to trust us, j-hope" im sobbing :( pic.twitter.com/I9jNfxSm1E — hani⁷ ♡ (@itsbtszone) April 18, 2023

We wish J-Hope the best in his new journey.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Saoirse Ronan Rejected Harry Styles As A Potential Partner & Chose Bff Timothee Chalamet Instead, Said “We Are Very Compatible As Companions”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News