After several months of speculations, two Canadian popstars – Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are now teaming up for a new single. There has been a buzz that the two singers are possibly working on a song together ever since they were spotted entering the same recording studio together. Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin was also spotted along with them.

Advertisement

The two Canadian popstars announced their collaboration on Twitter and Instagram this afternoon with a 13-second teaser. The new single, titled Monster, is part of Shawn’s highly-awaited album, Wonder. The new single is expected to be a chart-topping song given the big names.

Advertisement

As heard in the teaser, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber’s Monster has eerily calming music and shows different outdoor facets of a dark night while a synthy instrumental play in the background. Needless to say, the song looks promising and it will be one epic tune to remember. Moreover, fans won’t have to wait too long to hear the song as Monster drops this Friday, i.e. November 20.

Check out the teaser shared by Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes below:

Fans have been looking forward to the dream collaboration since Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have been seen hanging out lately. Earlier this year, during Bieber’s Changes album playback party, the Love Yourself singer called Shawn Mendes “another Canadian treasure.” Later in July, Scooter Braun shared a video of Mendes, Bieber and Tori Kelly riffing off around the piano together.

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes’s album Wonder is set to be released on December 4 with the lead single, also titled Wonder. Justin Bieber on the other hand released two songs – Holy with Chance The Rapper and Lonely with Benny Blanco. This week, Holy placed No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100.

Interestingly, Ontario-born, Shawn Mendes first shot to fame after posting a six-second video of himself covering Bieber’s As Long As You Love Me on the now-discontinued app Vine in 2013. Almost seven years earlier, Justin was discovered after he shared his musical performances from his hometown of Stratford, Ontario to YouTube.

Must Read: Shekhar Kapur & Emma Thompson Begin Work On Their Film Titled What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube