From the past 6-7 months, everyone is reading new things about Black Widow. If it weren’t for the pandemic, the audience would’ve got to see the Scarlett Johansson starrer. Another reason the movie was big because of the star cast. It features Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Yolanda Lynes.

Stranger Things 4 Actor David Harbour Red Guardian in the Marvel film. His act in the trailers had added to people’s curiosity. After a long time, the Extraction actor has talked about the Red Guardian.

Just like everyone, even David is looking forward to Black Widow’s release. He shared information that connects to Captain America. About his character Red Guardian, the actor told ComicBookMovie.com, “He grew up in the Soviet Union during the arms race. He was a soldier. He was chosen for this program as the Americans were developing weapons and, of course, Captain America.”

“The Russians were slow to catch up, but they wanted to fight back with their own version of Captain America. He was shot up with a super-strength serum and trained in a certain way. But he didn’t become as famous as Captain America – nobody really knows who he is,” added the Black Widow actor.

David Harbour further shared, “The connection to him and Black Widow is that they were set up as a spy family in America in the ’90s. So, Rachel Weisz’s Melina was sort of the mom, Alexei was the dad, and Natasha and Yelena [Florence Pugh] were their kids. We see that in the beginning of the movie, and they sort of function as a family. They knew each other from long ago and then they lost touch for almost twenty years. He took her from the Red Room and also put her back into the Red Room because he believed in this cause.”

Meanwhile, Black Widow was earlier supposed to release this month on 6th. However, last year, MCU pushed the release date to April 29, 2021.

Are you excited to see Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh & Others in action in the upcoming Marvel movie? Let us know what you think.

