Christopher Nolan has been in talks since the past few months for braving the pandemic situation and releasing his biggie Tenet. Though the film couldn’t do the kind of business it was expected to it still managed to hit a respectable mark considering the times we are living in.

The ace filmmaker who is also famous for his critically and commercially successfully Batman trilogy recently took a dig on the modern comic book films. Talking about his work related to Batman films, Nolan called the other comic movies ‘engine of commerce’.

While speaking during the promotional tour for Tom Shore’s book based on his films, Christopher Nolan opened up about the same. He said that the best thing which happened while making the trilogy was that he got proper time-space for it. As per Hindustan Times, Nolan said, “When we did Batman Begins, we didn’t know we’d do one and it took three years to do it and then four years before the next one. We had the luxury of time. It didn’t feel like a machine, an engine of commerce for the studio. As the genre becomes so successful, those pressures become greater and greater. It was the right time.”

Christopher Nolan also opened up about how it was the first time that they told the story of Batman’s origin. “It was the right moment in time for the telling of the story I wanted to do,” he said

“The origin story for Batman had never been addressed in film or fully in the comics. There wasn’t a particular or exact thing we had to follow. There was a gap in movie history. Superman had a very definitive telling with Christopher Reeve and Richard Donner. The version of that with Batman had never been told. We were looking at this telling of an extraordinary figure in an ordinary world.” Christopher Nolan added.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has done a worldwide business of more than $350 million. The film is yet to release in India and is being awaited desperately here.

