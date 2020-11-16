Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has not been able to make a huge mark at the worldwide box office due to pandemic. The film has given a weak performance in the US but it has saved its grace with reasonable numbers in overseas.

Advertisement

The film which released in the cinemas almost 3 months back touched the $350 million mark worldwide last week. The film has been collecting slowly at the box office but the good thing is that it hasn’t vanished yet.

Advertisement

The latest box office update of the film by Box Office Mojo suggests that Tenet has done a lifetime worldwide business of $353.5 million so far. While the film has done a business of $56.3 million in the US, it has reached close to $300 million in overseas with a total of $297.2 million so far.

The film had already become 3rd highest-grossing film of 2020 worldwide and now it has shown some growth in the All-Time chart as well. After the latest update, Tenet stands as 384th highest-grossing film of all time. It has just crossed some of the big films like The Mask ($351.5 million), Now You See Me ($351.7 million), GoldenEye ($352.1 million), X-Men: First Class ($352.6 million), Basic Instinct ($352.9 million) and others. The next targets of Tenet are The Great Gatsby ($353.6 million), Top Gun ($356.8 million) etc.

Meanwhile, the top-performing overseas territories of Tenet are China ($66.5 million), Japan ($25.3 million), UK ($22.9 million), France ($19.7 million), Germany ($18.9 million), South Korea ($16.1 million), Russia ($12.1 million). The film is yet to release in India and it will be interesting to see how it collects here.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others in important roles. The film has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. The trailer of the action thriller gives a glimpse into the mission that the protagonist secret agents, essayed by Pattinson and Washington, embark on, in a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Revealed She Worked 12 Hours For Hannah Montana: “Was Getting Coffee Jammed Down My Throat…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube