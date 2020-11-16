2020 has not been the year we expected it to be and same has been the case with Ellen DeGeneres Show. After the allegations of having a toxic show, Ellen came out with a warm approach for the same. Reportedly, she has been making sure there goes nothing wrong on the sets.

Her show receives the honour of Best Daytime Talk Show at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, and she thanked her hard-working employees in her emotional speech. She also thanked her fans for this award.

Ellen DeGeneres said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you, from deep down in my heart, I thank you. I am not only accepting this award for myself; I’m accepting it on behalf of my amazing crew, my amazing staff, who make this show possible. They show up every single day; they give 100 per cent of themselves, 100 per cent of the time.”

Ellen DeGeneres also added, “That’s 250 people times 170 shows a year times 18 years, and if you carry the two and divide it by 11, my point is I love them all. And I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day.”

Ellen also revealed what she’d be doing with her award, “I know this award comes from the people, I say thank you to the people. For all of my fans for supporting me, for sticking by me, I cannot tell you how grateful I am and what this means to me. It’s more than I can possibly tell you, especially right now. I’m going to wipe it down with Lysol and put it on my shelf.”

On the alleged accusation, Ellen DeGeneres added, “As you may have heard, this summer there were accusations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

