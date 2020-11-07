The news of theatres reopening came as a big relief for all the movie buffs. After an eight months-long hiatus, Maharashtra Government announced reopening of cinemas in the state from November 5 with 50 per cent of seating capacity. Along with this, we have another big news for all the Christopher Nolan & Tenet fans in India.

The Christopher Nolan film is gearing up for an unveiling in the next couple of weeks to compensate for the disappointment to the trade and film buffs alike. Read on to get more deets about this.

According to reports in Times Of India, the first film to get released in the theatres is Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Sheikh & Manoj Bajpayee starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. It is likely to open in the theatres this Diwali. Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi which was announced as a Diwali release and Ranveer Singh’s ’83 which was to arrive this Christmas have been pushed to 2021. However, Hollywood biggie, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, is gearing up for an unveiling in the next couple of weeks to compensate for the disappointment.

“Had the announcement come a week earlier, they would have arrived on the Diwali weekend. They are currently speaking to the stakeholders, including cinema owners about release strategy and are looking to open in India either on November 20 or the week after,” revealed a source. The source further added that being a tent pole Hollywood film, a well-thought-out marketing campaign needs to precede Tenet’s release, particularly in the metros, to get the audience back to the theatres.

India will be among the last countries where this film will be opening, the release delayed by almost two months owing to the continued closure of cinemas. Interestingly, the film also had a brief shoot in Mumbai last year. The espionage thriller, featuring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, saw a staggered release across the globe, starting with the UK on August 26 and the US on September 3.

Tenet was appreciated by the critics and surpassed general expectations as far as the opening weekend predictions were concerned. However, in the long run, it could not sustain the hype. Its not-so-impressive run forced other Hollywood biggies like Wonder Woman 1984 and the Bond thriller, No Time To Die, to push their release to next year.

As of now, all the Tenet fans in India might witness the magic of Christopher Nolan in the theatres very soon. How excited are you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

