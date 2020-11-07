Kylie Jenner’s 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is undoubtedly one of the most stylish celeb kids in any tinsel town. The toddler is turning into a style icon just like her mom and dresses to the ‘T’ almost every single day.

Stormi may only be a couple of years old but is always almost dressed in designer clothes. Even when playing with her toys in her playroom. Don’t trust us on this? Well, scroll down and have a loot at it for your self.

On Wednesday, November 5, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram stories and shared a boomerang video of Stormi Webster enjoying herself while playing with a dollhouse. What caught our attention, though, is what the 2-year-old is wearing in it. Check it out here:

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster is seen rocking an orange political hoodie by Balenciaga. This hoodie retails for $350. You read the right price guys. She completed her look with a pair of grey leggings and white Air Force One Nike sneakers. Her hair was made into two, adorable buns that are making us go ‘Awww’.

This isn’t the first time we have seen Kylie is dressed up or sporting branded items that we can almost only dream of. Last month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s daughter was seen carrying a $12,000 Hermes bag for her first day of school. She also owns a vintage Louis Vuitton bag, Prada Re-Edition nylon handbags, a Herme’s handbag, a Fendi stroller and many more such things.

For Halloween, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster dressed up as Minions and visited Kim Kardashian‘s house, which was turned into a spooky spider-themed mansion for the Kardashian-Jenner kids and their friends.

Recently, during a recent appearance on beauty vlogger James Charles’ YouTube channel, Kylie Jenner spoke about Stormi Webster and wanting more kids. She said, “She’s the best baby of all time. She’s smart beyond her years. She’s a little over two and a half now. I’m getting to the…I’m excited for her to grow up, but I’m really sad at the same time.”

When asked if she wanted more kids, Kylie Jenner responded, “I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day. I just still like I don’t know when. I’m not planning; I don’t have time for that to happen. You can’t like to want more almost.”

