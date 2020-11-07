Liam Payne is lashing out a British tabloid for giving a misleading headline and calling it ‘Clickbait’. The One Direction singer shares a three-year-old boy, Bear Payne with ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

The tabloid’s headline was – “It’s not usual for me to be in and out of his life’: Liam Payne says he and Cheryl agreed he should take some ‘time away’ from son Bear.”

Usually, Liam Payne chooses to stay silent on most of the things but since it involved his son, the For You singer couldn’t stay silent anymore and has finally spoken out in an Instagram post and fans are applauding it.

“Usually I let these things slide but this is completely out of context … I couldn’t see my son because of the worldwide pandemic that is happening not because I had anything wrong with me like this headline hints at. This interview was done during the first nationwide lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and I was discussing not being able to see my child which is a difficult time for any parent I wish sometimes these people would do the research and give context instead of painting people a certain way for click bait” wrote Liam in his Instagram post.

Take a look here:

As soon as the post went viral, Liam’s fans started supporting him and here are some reactions from the same:

“They do anything for a check🙄 Don’t worry liam we ain’t never believe the”

“this is horrible, i’m so sorry liam 💘”

“i wish people wouldn’t spread stuff. this is just to far :/..”

“OMG who the heck is making that stuff up”

“We know how much of a good father you are ❤️”

“Liam you’re such a responsible father. It’s inspiring honestly.”

Liam Payne’s fans are literally the BEST.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

