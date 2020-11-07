It isn’t a happy day for Johnny Depp fans that have loved him over the years in the Fantastic Beast franchise. The actor who lost the libel suit against the tabloid that called him a wife-beater has now faced another blow. Depp announced last night that he is stepping down from the franchise on Warner Bros. Request and fans are not happy with the same. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp is trending on Twitter as we speak. Read on to know more and also do not miss the reactions.

In a very long statement, that Depp put up, he announced his parting away from one of his most iconic roles. He revealed how the studio requested him to do s, and he obliged. Johnny in his statement, also said that his life and career would not be defined by this moment in time.

An excerpt from Johnny Depp post read, “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

While on that, a lot of Johnny Depp fans’ hearts have been broke, and fans cannot process this piece of information. Resulting to which #JusticForJohnnyDepp started trending all over the social media. In unison many have the same thing to say that there cannot be any Fantastic Beast if there is no Johnny Depp in it.

A user wrote, “THERE’S NO FANTASTIC BEAST FOR ME IF JOHNNY DEPP IS NOT GRINDELWALD IN IT. PERIOD. #JusticeForJhonnyDepp #shameonwarnerbros.” Another wrote, “I’m love jhonny depp with all my heart and seeing him being a victim of physical abuse makes me really sad. Just f*ck off amber #JusticeForJhonnyDepp.”

A twitter user calling out Warner Bros and supporting Johnny Depp wrote, “@wbpictures We can not believe what they are doing with the , this situation is Injusta, Tell the World Jhonny, tell them that you too are a victim of domestic violence, as it is possible that with the pro-Jhonny tests, choose to do it renounce do wrong! #JusticeForJhonnyDepp.”

What do you have to say about the Johnny Depp row? Let us know in the comments section below.

