British girl group, Little Mix, that was formed during the eighth season of the Britain’s The X Factor in 2011, is here with their sixth album, Confetti. The band consist of members Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall. The album features 13 new single and here’s what the members did.

Celebrating the release of the album, Little Mix shared a breathtaking new photo of themselves. What makes this pic even better is their glittering matching bodysuits.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the British girl band wrote, “We are soooo happy to say #Confetti is out now We can’t thank you enough for all the love you’ve shown us this year. From one lockdown to another, #Confetti is here to save 2020. So turn it up and play it loud!”

The images feature Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall showing off their curved in semi-sheer, glittering grey bodysuits and killer heels. The four singers appear to be standing amongst stars with fireworks going off in the background.

Talking about the ensemble, The Daily Mail reported that glittery outfits for the promotional shoot were custom designs created by stylists Zack Tate and Jamie McFarland.

This promo video comes soon after it was announced that one track from their latest album, Confetti, takes dig at ex-boss Simon Cowell. As reported, Not A Pop Song by Little Mix suggests Simon and his team treated the girl group like ‘puppets on a string’.

The lyrics of the track go as follows, “I don’t do what Simon says / Get the message cuz it’s read / That’s just life it never plays fair / Said to follow any dream, be a puppet on a string / Works for you but that isn’t me / This ain’t another pop song.”

The British girl group parted ways from Simon’s Syco in 2018. The company signed little Mix after winning X Factor in 2011. A source close to the girls spoke about it to Metro saying, “It’s not bitchy – and isn’t meant in a bitchy way at all. They think Simon will see the funny side of it – as they know he loves attention and will think it’s all playful. It’s about them growing up and becoming women in a way.”

Currently, the ‘Shout Out to My Ex’ singers are with RCA. Confetti is Little Mix’s first release with the label.

