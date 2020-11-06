Hulk is one of the most entertaining and strongest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The role of Bruce Banner was initially played by Edward Norton but due to some creative differences, he left it and the role went to Mark Ruffalo. A while ago, we all got to know that Matthew McConaughey was interested in playing the character of Hulk.

This came after Norton moved of MCU but the Oscar-winning actor was rejected.

Yes, however harsh that might sound; it’s true. In fact, Marvel revealed, “They said, ‘No, thank you’”. Having said that, there’s fan art that’s going viral on the social media where Matthew McConaughey is seen donning a Hulk avatar and fans are going gaga over it.

Take a look at it here:

Doesn’t he look incredible as Hulk? Marvel, are you listening? Do you have a superhero vacancy for Matthew McConaughey maybe? Haha.

Matthew said that he has been a huge fan of Hulk TV series starring Lou Ferrigno. Well, that’s unfortunate. The actor is a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and loves their movies. There were reports earlier that he was one of the actors who wanted to play Steve Rogers in Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avengers. But Chris Evans landed the role. Another MCU rumour was about him running for Ego, the Living Planet in Guardians of The Galaxy. But the role went to Kurt Russell.

Also, Matthew McConaughey has recently released his new book called the ‘Greenlights’ which will give you a glimpse into his personal life and struggles.

Matthew has been making a lot of headlines lately for his personal life ever since he released his book. A while ago, the Interstellar actor revealed about the trauma he had been through in life at a very young age and said, “I was blackmailed into having s*x for the first time when I was 15. I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital s*x. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

