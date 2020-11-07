The Bachelor fans, we have a piece of bad news for you! As much as you adore this show, Hollywood’s heartthrob Chris Hemsworth dislikes it. Well, it is not us but his personal trainer who has something very important to reveal to us.

Chris‘ personal trainer Luke Zocchi revealed that the actor threatened him when he revealed about getting the show. Continue reading further for more information on this.

According to reports in E! News, Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainer revealed that the actor threatened to fire him if Luke joined The Bachelor as a contestant. He told Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa that he was offered a spot on the Australian iteration of the dating show. But when he asked for Chris’ approval, it didn’t go over too well.

“I actually did get it, but I said no,” Luke said. “I actually said it [to Chris] as a joke, and he said, ‘If you go on The Bachelor, I will fire you!'” Even though Chris Hemsworth nixed Luke’s shot at a rose, it seems that Luke is doing just fine in the dating department.

The 37-year-old fitness guru said he’s no longer single for the first time in 13 years. “I have finally gone and got myself a girlfriend. It took a pandemic! She’s a Swedish backpacker,” Luke added.

Well, it appears that Chris Hemsworth’s comments and threats to Luke were all in good fun. The Thor actor and his personal trainer have been friends since they were kids. He’s since become the man behind the muscles.

Luke helps Chris get in shape behind the scenes of blockbuster films, including the recent thriller Extraction.

While posting a picture with Chris Hemsworth himself, Luke wrote on Instagram in April, “I was lucky enough to work on this film, and it was full-on!! The stunts are mental, and I don’t think I have ever seen the big feller work so hard on a film.” Check out the post below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What do you think about Chris’ comments? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

