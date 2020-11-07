Elections 2020 in the USA are the most talked about topic in the world at this moment. Netizens all over the world seem to be enjoying the fact that Joe Biden is leading with a huge margin and is on his way to become the new President of America. On the other hand, Donald Trump is losing that’s making people even happier.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user has set the microblogging site on fire with his latest edit regarding USA Elections 2020. The video clip shows a major fight scene involving all Avengers from 2019 MCU film Avengers: Endgame. The interesting part is that the faces of all Avengers have been swapped by those of America’s political leaders. It’s hilarious to see Joe Biden as Captain America in the video standing up against Donald Trump’s Thanos. In no time, whole Avengers army joins and things keep on getting funnier. The voiceover acts as the icing on the cake. Watch out for former US President Barack Obama in the video.

LMAOOO IM NEVER DELETING THIS APP pic.twitter.com/krCSZXMfJh — EDM BEN 10 🦍 (@_gh0stn) November 6, 2020

The video went viral on Twitter as it has got close to 123k retweets by the time of writing this story. More than 350k people have liked it. Netizens are going gaga and are singing praises about the Avengers: Endgame video that includes Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

A Twitter user with username @RavenousREL tweeted, “This is the greatest thing I’ve EVER seen. Thank you. We all needed this.”

This is the greatest thing I’ve EVER seen. Thank you. We all needed this. — Ariel Kanter (@RavenousREL) November 6, 2020

“DUDE YOU JUST BECAME FAMOUS. CONGRATULATIONS. THANK YOU MAN. THANK YOU FROM THE WORLD!” tweeted @tbowser5566

DUDE YOU JUST BECAME FAMOUS. CONGRATULATIONS. THANK YOU MAN. THANK YOU FROM THE WORLD! — g garnell (@tbowser5566) November 6, 2020

Take a look at more reactions.

This part almost made me spit my lunch out. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VzqcQYePZk — Christian St. Croix (@SaintsCrossing) November 6, 2020

This is the one for me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V9Krl5E46b — markkayhaston 🇰🇪 (@markkayhaston) November 6, 2020

Lol 😂 I’m living for this 😂😂😂 — JD 🥄 (@SpoonBae) November 6, 2020

Earlier in July during an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump refused to commit to accepting the results of the election and a peaceful transfer of power if he lost.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s campaign spokesman Andrew Bates recently said, “As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

