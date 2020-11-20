Actor Chadwick Boseman’s death in late August this year sent shock waves throughout the world. The actor, who brought to live Marvel’s Black Panther in several films, lost his life to colon cancer after fighting it doe a long time. Now, we got to know that his wife, Simone Ledward, has been appointed the administrator of his estate.

For those who do not know, Boseman began dating Simone in 2015. The couple reportedly got engaged by October 2019, and they later married in secret.

As reported by People, Simone Ledward is now the personal representative – with limited authority – of Chadwick Boseman’s estate. The Black Panther actor’s estate has an estimated value of $938,500. According to the court order, Ledward has to file a $939,000 bond along and distribute the assets of the estate by February 22, 2021.

Simone Ledward filed the petition to be appointed the administrator of Chadwick Boseman’s state in October after Chadwick Boseman passed away without leaving behind a will.

Chadwick passed away on August 28 after battling colon cancer for many years. While announcing the news of him passing away, the late actor’s social media post read, “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.” This statement made by the family let the world know that Boseman and Ledward had indeed exchanged vows a while before his death.

Talking about their relationship, Chadwick Boseman and Simone Ledward kept their relationship away from social media but were snapped often during red carpet appearances. The first time the couple was photographed together was at Los Angeles International Airport in 2015. In January 2019, they made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when Boseman was nominated for Black Panther.

At the 50th NAACP Image Awards last year, Chadwick received the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for his role as the Black Panther and paid thanked Ledward in his acceptance speech. He said, “Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”

Chadwick Boseman and Simone Ledward were last seen together publicly in February at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago where late Kobe Bryant was honoured weeks after his death.

