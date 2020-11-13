Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Robert Pattinson as the new Batman in the movie. The upcoming movie is on track to become an exciting addition to the DC Extended Universe. Though the film had to pause production twice due to the coronavirus, it’s been back shooting awhile. But, recently Kevin Conroy reacted on Pattinson’s use of his famous “I am vengeance” line in the upcoming franchise reboot, The Batman.

All the Batman fans know the importance of this line, and it is very important for the actor who is playing Batman to get this correctly. Did Robert do justice to the line? Well, here is what Conroy has to say.

In a recent episode of the Geek House Show podcast on YouTube, host Hasan Mohammad asked Kevin Conroy for his reaction to Robert Pattinson’s line in the latest trailer for The Batman. Conroy laughed and said he must put his ego aside and accept the fact that there are many actors just as capable of playing the caped crusader as he is.

“I think it was kind of brilliant of Warner Bros. to not give the role to one person,” Kevin Conroy said. “I thought it was crazy at first because usually they give a role to one actor and that actor becomes the face of the franchise, so when Michael Keaton started it I thought ‘Oh, well he’s going to be Batman.’ Then came George Clooney, Val Kilmer and Ben Affleck who all did it slightly differently and had a different strength in playing the role, and they’re wonderful.”

Conroy went on to point to another example, that of Mark Hamill’s and Heath Ledger’s portrayals of the Jokers, saying neither was better than the other, but that both were “different kinds of crazy.”

Kevin Conroy began voicing Batman in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992 and went on to play the Dark Knight in numerous animated films and video games, including Batman: Arkham Asylum and its two sequels. Robert Pattinson is set to play Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will reportedly serve as a soft reboot for the franchise after Ben Affleck played Batman in Batman vs Superman and Justice League.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves and written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrel as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson. The film arrives in theatres March 4, 2022.

