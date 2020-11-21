Fox’s merger with Disney & Marvel brought good news for Ryan Reynolds’ fans, as Deadpool 3 will indeed happen but not only new production house on the board but also new writers. There’s news that Bob’s Burgers fame writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin are roped in for the threequel.

Advertisement

This is not impromptu or a decision taken in a rush as the team of the film, has been interviewing a bunch of people for the post of writers. Ryan Reynolds is personally involved in the hiring of Molyneux sisters.

Advertisement

As per Deadline, “Writer meetings have been taking place over the past month with Reynolds recently meeting with a handful of writers to hear their pitch for the next instalment. In the end, the studio and Reynolds saw the sisters’ take as the perfect fit for what they wanted.”

The report also adds, “The film is still in early development but the hiring of the Molyneux sisters does mark the first major step in getting the next ‘Deadpool’ film into production. Studios will work hand and hand with Reynolds and Team Deadpool. Fans are sure to be excited at Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s involvement after seeing how he helped revamp the Spider-Man franchise after coming on to help in the creative effort for that franchise.”

Apart from Ryan Reynolds reprising his role, many things have been sorted for Deadpool 3. Reports also state that the film indeed remains for adults retaining the R certificate just like its predecessors.

David Leitch, who was the man behind directing Deadpool 2, wasn’t the part of the team which was looking for hiring writers. His schedule is jam-packed for 2021, and it’s yet to be seen if we’ll get to see a new director as well.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds confessed on social media that he had cast his vote in the US for the first time. However, it was the footwear fetish his wife, actress Blake Lively, revealed in the image that made the post viral.

Must Read: Money Heist Director Jesus Colmenar Says’ Pandemic Is Not Going To Stop Us’, Shares BTS Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube