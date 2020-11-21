Who hasn’t had a hearty laugh watching the American game show, Wipeout? We have all at one point thought about being part of the show for the fun and the thrill it offers. But here is some sad news. As per reports, a man competing on the TBS game show’s Santa Clarita set has passed away.

The exact cause of death is still unknown. TBS has reacted to the news as well – read on to know what they said below.

As reported by E! Online, on Thursday (November 18) a contestant – whose identity is still under wraps – required medical attention after completing the physically challenging obstacle course. After being treated by the onsite medical team, the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

All contestants who take part in the game show are required to undergo medical exams before participating in the obstacle courses. The portal noted that the Wipeout production team is well equipped with several medics, and the show also has a safety producer on set while filming is underway.

The show’s producers, TBS reacted to the tragedy. In a statement obtained by the website on Friday, (November 20), the makers of Wipeout said, “We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

Endemol Shine North America, the production company that is currently distributing Wipeout, said in a statement, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Wipeout is taking a holiday break and will resume after the Thanksgiving holiday. The game show originally aired in June 2008 on the ABC.

Talking about the latest season of Wipeout, in April 2020, TBS announced that it would be having a 20-episode show in order to revive the game show. WWE stars and Hollywood actor, John Cena and Netflix’s Nailed It actress, Nicole Byer were signed on as co-host. Model Camille Costek was announced as a field correspondent for the latest instalment.

At the time of this announcement, John Cena has said, “I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants. The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast paced, physical FUN! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This will be a hosting experience unlike anything I’ve ever done! I can’t wait to get started in rooting for our contestants!”

We offer our condolence to the family of the deceased.

