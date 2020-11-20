



Halle Berry and her longtime friend & stylist Lindsay Flores recently met up and shared a fun video from Bad And Booshy Season 2. The duo got candid about their first org*sm, giving a s*xual position name to the other and their craziest s*xual escapades. Check it out below.

In the three minutes video, the duo asks each other crazy question, and both feel bad for Lindsay. Read on to know why.

Halle Berry took to Instagram and shared an ‘extra’ video from the season 2 of Bad & Booshy with Lindsay Flores. She captioned the post, “Bad & Booshy EXTRA Bad & Booshy is back, S*Xtra naughty, and extra fun. Boosh(@iamlindsayflores) and I answer some of your craziest sexy questions, and honestly? Some of y’all are nasty 😂 – Got something you wanna ask us? Drop it in the comments below for #BadAndBooshy Season 2 ✔️”

The first crazy question Halle Berry and Lindsay Flores answered was that of their first org*sm. While Lindsay said she does not remember, Halle, shocked her by saying she remembers hers. The 54-year-old actress said, “I remember my first org*sm… I did it to myself.” Her bestie then replied that that’s the reason she remembers it.

When probed by Flores as to when she had her first org*sm, Berry revealed she was 11. Talking about it, she said, “I was diddling and I was figuring out my s*xuality – like most girls.” Reacting to this, Lindsay said she feels bad that she doesn’t remember to which Halle responded jokingly, “Shame on you.” The actress then said that she feels bad for her too.

Following this, Halle Berry and Lindsay Flores give each other a s*xual position and their interaction deciding it is worth watching. While talking about their craziest s*xual escapades, Flores shares hers, but Berry keeps us waiting for more.

On the personal front, Halle Berry recently confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt. According to sources, Berry has already introduced her daughter Nahla (12) and son Maceo (7) to him.

For more, stay tuned to Koimoi.

