Halle Berry Solves The Mystery Around Her New Boyfriend!

It seems Halle Berry finally reveals her new boyfriend with a hint. The actress made a fashion statement while confirming her romance on Instagram on Thursday. She shared a carefree photo of herself wearing a newsboy cap along with a big hint: a Van Hunt T-shirt.

In the picture, the Academy Award-winning actress was seen wearing a shirt with the 50-year-old musical artist’s name on it. She shared the picture with a caption, “now ya know,” along with a heart emoji and a foot emoji. This immediately led to speculation that she’s in a new relationship.

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

Halle Berry had been dropping hints on Instagram since July. She had shared two sneaky photos on Instagram. The first picture was captioned “Sunday, funday.” The Cleveland native shared yet another picture of their feet last month, which was in gratitude for birthday greetings after she turned 54 on August 14. The picture was captioned, “Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Halle Berry’s new beau Van Hunt also shared the same image on his Instagram page with the caption, “there you go…” The 50-year-old musician is critically acclaimed in his field who has won a Grammy in 2007 for best R&B performance by a duo or group for his work on a cover of the Sly & the Family Stone song Family Affair. His son Drake Hunt is currently studying in NYU.

In 2015, he also talked to Essence about lessons he’s learned from women throughout his life. He said, “I’ve learned that women have been able to turn the tables in that way within our very misogynistic society. Many men are chauvinistic simply because they’re dismissive of a woman’s ability to help them and even in some cases to even harm them.”

Must Read: Harry Styles To Star Alongside Lily James In Amazon’s LGBTQ Love Story ‘My Policeman’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube