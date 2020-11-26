In his recently released book “Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused,” actor Ben Affleck has shared his first experience of smoking up marijuana at the age of 15. Do you want to know how his experience was? Read the article.

Advertisement

The Justice League actor, who starred in 1993 coming of age comedy movie with Matthew McConaughey, Milla Jovovich, Cole Hauser, Parker Posey and Adam Goldberg, recalled having to regularly fake smoking weed around his castmates.

Advertisement

As reported by Vanity Fair, Ben Affleck explained, “I had a bad experience with marijuana at 15. I had a dissociative panic attack. So I only smoked weed if everyone else was smoking and I had to sort of Bill Clinton it and fake it. I didn’t really like marijuana,” referring to the 42nd president of the US saying during a 1992 interview that he experimented smoking pot as a student at Oxford, but “didn’t inhale.”

Apart from smoking pot, Ben Affleck mentioned that the young actors on set also used to get drunk. However, he “wasn’t a very heavy drinker then. I became an alcoholic much, much later and I’m in recovery now, so that was a whole different time. I was a little nervous, like should we be drinking before we’re working tomorrow? Some people were actually drinking and stoned at work.”

Mentioning about hitting up the gun range with the Dazed and Confused cast, Ben Affleck wrote, “Texas had extremely lax gun laws and most of us came from states where it was next to impossible to buy guns.”

The actor added, “Part of the newfound freedom being down there was a bunch of us bought guns and went shooting at ranges on weekends, which seemed fun and innocent at the time, but given the subsequent tragedies with young people and guns, it makes me uncomfortable to remember.”

Well, what’s your take on Ben Affleck’s smoking pot experience? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

Must Read: #ThrowbackThursday: When Tom Holland & Robert Downey Jr Used Shoe To Click Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube