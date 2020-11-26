#ThrowbackThursdayTom Holland and Robert Downey Jr are amazing as Spider-Man and Iron Man or Peter Parker and Tony Stark in the MCU. No one can forget their father-son kind of equation in several Marvel movies. Hence, it breaks our heart when we see Peter Parker heartbroken every time he remembers his Mr Stark.

Just like in reel life, in real life too, Tom and Robert share a great bond. Currently, they all are busy in their lives. However, there was a time when Avengers: Infinity War actors used to spend time chilling out together. They would treat their fans with pictures from their adventures.

One such trip they had together was on August 23, 2019. Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr had a fun time together and clicked some quirky selfies together. But what amused everyone at that time was how they used a shoe to click selfies. The Chaos Walking actor had shared these pictures on his Instagram page.

On one of the pics, one can easily see the reflection of shoes on RDJ’s sunglasses. They kept the shoe on a solid structure which looks like a rock or fence and kept the camera or mobile phone inside it. That’s how they clicked the pics. Tom Holland captioned it, “We did it, Mr Stark!”

Check out the pics below:

Thanks to these #ThrowbackThursday pics, we now miss our cool dude of Marvel movies!

Meanwhile, currently, Tom Holland is busy with the shooting of Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Balaton and reports state that Jamie Foxx’s Electro will be a part of it too. He has two thrillers coming up next – Cherry and Chaos Walking. Both movies have a lot of buzz going around.

On the other hand, Robert Downey Jr is all set to get into detective mode with Sherlock Holmes 3. The film also stars Jude Law as Doctor Watson. However, the film has faced a delay due to some reason. So far, no one knows when the shooting will resume.

