Trouble for Johnny Depp continues to rise. It all began when the verdict of the libel suit was pronounced and his charges against The Sun were dismissed. This even led to the actor being ousted from JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts 3. Now, JD has been asked to pay £630,000 and permission to appeal has been denied too. Below is all the scoop you need.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Johnny was fighting a libel suit against the publishers of The Sun, NGN and their editor, Dan Wootton over an article that referred to him as a wife-beater. It was none other than ex-wife Amber Heard who provided evidence against him. The verdict came out earlier this month and the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor lost the battle.

Advertisement

In his lengthy note on Instagram, upon being ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3, Johnny Depp mentioned that he will keep fighting for his truth. In the latest development, the actor appealed against the judgement but has been denied the same. Instead, Mr Justice Nicol has ordered the actor to make an initial payment of almost £630,000 in legal fees.

“I do not consider that the proposed grounds of appeal have a reasonable prospect of success,” the judge told Johnny Depp. The actor has now been given time till 7 December to apply directly to the court of appeal to overturn his judgement.

Meanwhile, today it was announced that Johnny has been officially replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the role of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. The actor has already shot for a day but was later asked to exit after the verdict in the libel suit came out.

On the other hand, Amber Heard is rocketing sky high in her career. She is gearing up for the release of Aquaman 2. It is also being said that the actress is in talks to play a part in Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off starring Margot Robbie.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the matter!

Must Read: Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint Would Do Something Cute After Saying Their Lines



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube